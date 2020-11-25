WASHINGTON, DC – Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer (IA-01) sent a letter on Monday to House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee Chairman Peter DeFazio (D-OR) outlining next steps to address federal fund-swapping practices by state and local governments.
Fund swapping occurs when local governments take advantage of a loophole written into some state laws to evade federal wage protections and Buy America standards on federally funded infrastructure projects. Fund- swapping hurts domestic manufacturers by allowing public projects to purchase foreign materials, and undermines local workforces by dodging fair wage requirements.
In 2019, Finkenauer requested the Government Accountability Office (GAO) investigate the impact of federal fund swapping. That recently released report shows Iowa swapped about 18 percent ($97 million) of its federal dollars in 2019 – 50 percent more than the next-closest state. The report also highlights the difficulties in tracking the impact of fund swapping in other states due to a lack of standard data collection and recordkeeping.
“We knew from the start that fund swapping harms American workers and manufacturers, but this report provides two new revelations: that Iowa uses fund swaps more than any other state, and that we need more information to understand the full impacts of these practices on our communities,” Finkenauer said. “While these results are disappointing, they provide a roadmap for Congress’ next steps in protecting local jobs and ensuring that we rebuild our crumbling infrastructure with high-quality American-made materials and fair wages.
“During my term in Congress, Chairman DeFazio has joined me in pushing back on this practice that hurts hardworking families, and I look forward to seeing him continue the fight in the next Congress,” Finkenauer said. “We owe it to the American people to not only rebuild our roads, bridges, and public facilities, but to do it with American workers and products that ensure the maximum local economic impact and highest economic return on investment.”
In the letter to DeFazio, Finkenauer highlighted steps that should be taken to better understand the impact of fund swapping. The letter suggests that states using fund-swapping programs should have to report the following basic information on federally funded projects and those funded through a state-run swap program:
- Hourly wages
- Location
- Materials used
The letter also suggests the U.S. Department of Transportation exercise its oversight and administrative authority and consider rules for swap programs to improve transparency and ensure that states are not using this accounting gimmick to dodge federal standards.
Finkenauer wrote to DeFazio, “In your work with the incoming Administration and the Senate on a long-term surface transportation reauthorization and infrastructure investments more broadly, I hope that you will consider these recommendations. Understanding and addressing the harmful effects of federal fund-swap programs must be a part of future negotiations.”
The letter also recommends including authorization for a training program for local officials who administer federal transportation dollars. The GAO report found some state and local officials were unsure of how to properly comply with regulations attached to federal infrastructure project funding.
In June, Finkenauer introduced the Stop Swaps, Protect Local Jobs Act to eliminate a loophole in current law and ensure state and local infrastructure projects use American-made materials, hire local high-skilled labor, and guarantee wage protections. The bill was later included in H.R. 2, the Moving Forward Act, which passed the House in July.
While in the Iowa statehouse, Finkenauer voted against the bill that eventually became state law and allowed fund swapping.