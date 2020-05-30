WASHINGTON, DC – With minor league baseball teams in Iowa and across the country facing shortened or outright cancelled 2020 seasons, Rep. Abby Finkenauer (IA-01) this week helped introduce legislation providing new loans for teams to cover costs and hang on until next season.
The legislation will help the Cedar Rapids Kernels and other minor league clubs keep up with lease and bond payments and pay employees even if stadiums go dark this year.
“Minor league baseball teams provide our communities much more than a fun day out at the ballpark. They’re vital cultural institutions that create jobs and drive local economies,” Finkenauer said. “But minor league baseball’s survival depends on fans in the stands – and with every passing day it appears less likely that we’ll be able to gather in the bleachers this summer.”
Large gatherings in Iowa, like those that would fill minor league parks, remain prohibited by the state in order to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus. No date has been set by the state for when large gatherings around sporting events can resume.
“Without action, teams like the Kernels will struggle to survive this season without baseball,” she said. “I’m hopeful that this legislation will allow our teams to get through the pandemic and return better than ever in the summer of 2021.”
The bill would create a $1 billion loan program to assist sports facilities, museums, and community theaters that had less than $35 million of revenue in 2019. The entities also must have contractual obligations for making lease, rental, or bond payments. Loans can be used to cover rent, lease, or bond payments, utilities at facilities, and payroll and employee benefits, among other allowable expenses.
“The Cedar Rapids Kernels are gratified that Congresswoman Finkenauer has co-sponsored the proposed bill that would require the Secretary of the Treasury to implement a loan program that provides financial assistance to sports facilities, museums, and community theaters,” Greg Seyfer, president of the Cedar Rapids Kernels, said.
“Despite the relief available to businesses under the CARES Act, many small businesses such as the Kernels that are dependent upon large gatherings, and community events will not be permitted to resume their operations for the foreseeable future due to the COVID-19 crisis,” Seyfer said. “The proposed loan program will expedite the recovery of teams and organizations that are activity centers for communities across the country and will be the lifeline that will enable their continued existence.”
Finkenauer is joined in offering the legislation by the Save Minor League Baseball Task Force co-chairs – Rep. Lori Trahan (MA-03), Rep. David McKinley (WV-01), Rep. Max Rose (NY-11), and Rep. Mike Simpson (ID-02) – among others.
The bill is supported by Minor League Baseball.
Finkenauer is a strong supporter of minor league baseball in Iowa. Earlier this year, she co-sponsored and voted to help pass legislation to support minor league baseball by commissioning a Government Accountability Office report to evaluate the social, economic, and historic contributions that Minor League Baseball has made to American life and culture. And last year, Finkenauer joined Reps. Cindy Axne (IA-03) and Dave Loebsack (IA-02) in voicing opposition to Major League Baseball’s plan to strip affiliation from more than 40 minor league teams, including three in Iowa.