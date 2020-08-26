WASHINGTON, DC – Rep. Abby Finkenauer released the following statement following passage of U.S. Postal Service protection legislation:
“The U.S. Postal Service is a constitutionally-protected national institution and a point of pride that is as old as our country. But it’s also much more than that: the mail is a vital service that millions of Iowans and Americans rely on every day,” Finkenauer said.
“In Northeast Iowa, and especially our small towns and rural places, the U.S. mail is a critical lifeline to essential goods and services,” Finkenauer said. “I’m talking about prescription drugs, medical supplies, health information, and financial resources – not to mention cards and letters from beloved family members and a touch of home for our servicemembers overseas. And in this pandemic, it’s a safe and effective way to ensure your ballot can be cast and counted in the upcoming election.”
“I was proud to co-sponsor and vote for the Delivering for America Act,” Finkenauer said. “This legislation ensures that we will continue essential postal services throughout the coronavirus pandemic and beyond, while preventing political influence over critical U.S. Mail operations.”
“The resiliency and dedication of our Postal Service has been on display this month, as mail carriers in eastern Iowa have worked under incredibly challenging conditions through the aftermath of the derecho to deliver for Iowans in need,” Finkenauer said. “We owe them not only our thanks, but also the resources they need to do their essential work.”
Finkenauer sent a letter to Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, urging him to reverse or cancel any changes impacting postal standards of service, noting specifically the removal of mail sorting machinery at the Waterloo Post Office.
“The postal service is essential to ensuring folks in Waterloo receive medications, paychecks, and critical supplies in a timely fashion,” Finkenauer wrote in the letter. “Reducing the postal service’s operational capacity and flexibility, including through the removal of mail sorting machines, is not what Iowans expect or deserve from your leadership.”