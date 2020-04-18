COVID-19 has brought big changes to the Independence Area Food Pantry. We are still open! (You just can’t come inside.)
The pantry was started amid the farm crisis and John Deere shutdowns of the 1980s. A group of concerned citizens began in the basement of St. Johns Church, giving people a box of whatever was donated.
Eventually, the pantry became affiliated with the Northeast Iowa Food Bank and was able to give more of a variety of food. Locations have changed, our service area has expanded, and the number of people we are able to serve has grown. We served 50 families a month in 2004; in 2019, we served an average of 285 families a month. I don’t know how much food was given out in 2004, but last year our average was 32 pounds per person, which included fluid milk, meat, fresh produce, and bread.
During the summer break, we give out extra milk and easy-to-prepare, kid-friendly items to the children who are home. We usually do this for three months starting in June. This year, local business sponsors will allow us to start our Kids Summer Program early.
Since mid-March people have been asking, “What do you need?” The offers of cleaning out your cupboards, scouring Walmart for us, or just showing up to help have been pouring in. Well, folks, I’m sorry to say, we cannot take your food donations at this time. We are also limiting volunteers to less than four at a time. As much as we would love your help, we have nowhere to put you. Until things change again, we will miss your smiling faces volunteering and dropping off donations. Your community is what makes this pantry run.
While so many things at the pantry have changed. I’m happy to report your community has not. THANK YOU, Buchanan County, for your generous support.
Wish List
- Money
- Toilet paper (packaged so we can bleach it)