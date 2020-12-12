A number of sources responded on Thursday about the announcement made by President-Elect Joe Biden’s transition team naming former Iowa Governor Tom Vilsack as Biden’s nominee for Secretary of Agriculture, a job he held for all eight years of the Obama Administration.
In response to this announcement, Iowa Renewable Fuels Association Executive Director Monte Shaw said, “It’ll be great to have an Iowan at the helm of USDA that understands the challenges facing the family farmers who dominate American agriculture. Secretary Vilsack knows firsthand the importance of robust biofuels markets at home and abroad to the economic vitality of the farm economy. He has stood up for the RFS and expanded exports. And Secretary Vilsack has created innovative solutions like the Biofuels Infrastructure Program that really began the growth of E15 availability. We look forward to Sec. Vilsack continuing to push creative solutions, whether it be for growing higher-blend markets, ensuring farmers are rewarded for their ability to sequester carbon in the soil, or in expanding export opportunities.”
Iowa Democratic Party Chair Mark Smith, stated about the nomination, “Governor Vilsack is a proven public servant whose empathy, compassion, and decades of knowledge are near-unparalleled. More than anything, Americans need steady, united leadership as we face the greatest challenges in a generation. Governor Vilsack’s experience in the role will bring immediate relief to our beleaguered farmers, workers, and families across the country who have been left behind.
“Governor Vilsack understands the needs of farmers and rural communities. Working in the state legislature, I saw firsthand Governor Vilsack’s results-driven commitment to serving the people, and I’m proud to have been a part of that work to grow our state by creating opportunities for all Iowans to succeed.
“I applaud President-Elect Biden’s nomination of Governor Vilsack and I look forward to a swift confirmation process so that American families can start to get the help they need to build back better.”
Focus on Rural America co-founder and former Iowa Lt. Governor Patty Judge reacted to President-elect Biden’s nomination of Secretary Tom Vilsack to head the U.S. Department of Agriculture, too.
“In his service as head of the Obama-Biden USDA, Secretary Tom Vilsack used his position to promote healthy food in our schools and expand biofuels. The Secretary’s reputation precedes him, and I have no doubt he’ll be able to mend our trade relationships, work with EPA to support biofuels, strengthen family farms, and heal the instability rural communities have dealt with the past four years. No one knows USDA and rural development programs better, and I am confident he will do all he can to revitalize our communities and invest in our futures – from paying family farmers for climate change to adding a critical voice to the need for broadband. Rural economies can rely on his smarts and even keel to provide a stark contrast to the Trump and Perdue years, and put us on the right path on day one,” Judge said.