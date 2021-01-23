Activity has picked up during week two of the legislative session. As of Thursday, approximately 270 bills have been introduced in the House and assigned to committees. Once a bill is assigned to a committee, the committee chair can assign it to a three-person subcommittee that gathers input, both for and against, from the public. The subcommittee can then recommend the bill moves on to consideration by the whole committee or decline to advance it. On Thursday, I participated in my first Agriculture subcommittee to consider HSB52, a bill to address the renewable fuel infrastructure program. The bill would require new fueling station infrastructure to be compatible with higher ethanol blends.
Also on Thursday, the Education committee passed its first bill on to the whole House. HF5 expands eligibility for the health care professional recruitment program from about 100 eligible applicants to more than 300. The opportunity for additional applications could help recruit health care professionals to rural areas.
Week two has also brought about the beginning of advocacy days at the Capitol. With COVID concerns, I have been told that the number of organizations actually coming to the Capitol is less than normal, so many organizations are using a virtual approach. This week, it was great to hear from my former teachers, Rich Scheffel and Linda Murphy, as part of the Iowa Alliance for Arts Education’s Fine Arts Advocacy Day. The legislature allocates funding to support the IAAE Model of Excellence Mentoring Program. This program has supported several new music teachers in House District 64.
Issues that are moving through committees and may make it to the House floor for debate as early as next week include the Life Amendment and the Freedom Amendment. The Life Amendment is coming out of the Judiciary committee, and reads, “To defend and protect unborn children, we the people of the State of Iowa declare that this Constitution does not recognize, grant, or secure a right to abortion or require the public funding of abortion.” This amendment would have to pass during this General Assembly and again in either 2023 or 2024 before it could appear on the ballot in 2024.
The Freedom Amendment, coming out of the Public Safety Committee, is advancing a constitutional amendment to ensure Iowans’ right to keep and bear arms is constitutionally protected. The amendment was passed in 2019 and needs be passed during this general assembly in order to be on the ballot for a public vote in 2022. The amendment reads, “The right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed. The sovereign state of Iowa affirms and recognizes this right to be a fundamental individual right. Any and all restrictions of this right shall be subject to strict scrutiny.”
To follow along with debate and other activities when the House is in session, select the House video feed from the main Iowa Legislature website at https://www.legis.iowa.gov/. The video options include live and archived video, with a function to view video on specific bills.
I am looking forward to hearing from constituents back at home during the session. The easiest way to connect might be via email, chad.ingels@legis.iowa.gov, but I can also be reached by phone at 563-920-5899.