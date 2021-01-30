Week three has been a full one in the Iowa House, with the passage of two proposed amendments to the Iowa Constitution. A proposed amendment needs to be passed by both legislative chambers during two separate sessions of the General Assembly before being sent to voters for approval. Our first debate of bills for the 89th General Assembly came on Wednesday evening and included debate on HJR5, titled the Life Amendment.
The text of the amendment simply states, “To defend and protect unborn children, we the people of the State of Iowa declare that this Constitution does not recognize, grant, or secure a right to abortion or require the public funding of abortion.” This amendment would have to pass again during the next General Assembly, and the earliest it could appear on the ballot would be 2024.
On Thursday afternoon, SJR7, the Keep and Bear Arms Amendment, was passed for the second time. Proposed language for the constitutional amendment states, “The right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed. The sovereign state of Iowa affirms and recognizes this right to be a fundamental individual right. Any and all restrictions of this right shall be subject to strict scrutiny.”
This proposed amendment was first passed in 2019, and would be eligible to be on the ballot in 2022. Iowa is one of only six states that currently has no language in its Constitution that protects the fundamental right to keep and bear arms.
Also on Thursday, the House passed HF229, a bill to require schools to present parents with the option of sending their children for 100 percent in-person learning, giving parents a choice and voice in their child’s education. Schools could still offer virtual or hybrid options, but parents would be able to choose which of the options the school provides best fits their student’s needs. The governor could sign the legislation as soon as Friday, and schools would need to have a 100 percent in-person learning option in place within two weeks
In between debate on these big issues, the days have been packed full of committee and subcommittee work on a wide range of legislation. An exciting package of bills being advanced by House Republicans expands access to affordable, quality child care. Seven pieces of the child care package moved in the Human Resources, Ways and Means, and Economic Growth committees. I am on the Economic Growth subcommittee for HF2, which creates tax incentives for developers who construct or improve existing buildings to be used for child care facilities. The best part of this bill is that the incentives are intended for small communities outside of the 11 most populous counties.
The other bills are HSB2, HSB3, HSB7, HF3, HF6, and HF230. More detail on these bills and all other legislation working the Legislature may be found at https://www.legis.iowa.gov/
I have been hearing from many, many parents, teachers, and school administrators, regarding SF159, the governor’s education bill that passed the Iowa Senate late Thursday. To be honest, I have not read the bill because it was just passed by the Senate and has not yet been sent to committee in the House. With that in mind, the House Republicans are committed to ensuring parental choice in their child’s education, but how we achieve that can look many different ways. Right now, all options are on the table and I’m excited to use my school board experience during these policy conversations in the House Education Committee during the coming weeks.