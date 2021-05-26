Tax Cuts
It is about 9 a.m. Wednesday morning, May 19, as I start writing my weekly newsletter. By most indications, this will be the last day of the 2021 regular legislative session. Legislative sessions in the first year of each general assembly (odd years) last 110 days, and legislative sessions for the second year of each general assembly (even years) last 100 days. Our scheduled last day was Friday, April 30. This year, our session went well past that day, due to negotiations on budget numbers and tax policy.
This week, the House has finished working through the negotiated budget bills, and last night we passed SF 619, the omnibus tax cut policy bill with 28 divisions that include transitioning mental health funding from property tax to a state appropriation model and doing away with the Iowa inheritance tax.
The bill also includes:
- Removal of triggers from the 2018 tax reform bill, which ensures income tax cuts for all Iowans go into effect January 1, 2023
- Increase eligibility for the Child Care Tax Credits from families making $45k to $90k
- Exempt COVID-19 grant money and Paycheck Protection Plan loans from state income tax
- Increase workforce housing tax credits to $40 million for Fiscal Year 2022 and $35 million for the following years
Policy Bills
Now it’s 5 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, and the day has consisted of a couple of caucus sessions by each party. A caucus is when the members of each party meet separately to discuss the individual bills that are scheduled for floor debate. When we haven’t been in caucus, leadership from each chamber has been discussing the final agreements for the final policy and budget bills.
Floor debate finally started on a handful of policy bills:
- HF 857 is the Butchery Innovation and Revitalization bill which will provides grants to local meat processors. The House concurred with a Senate amendment to cover administrative and marketing costs for the program, and the bill was passed on to the governor.
- SF 568 is an Election Omnibus bill that makes technical changes to election procedures that were requested by the Secretary of State. The bill also provides definitions and clarifies procedures that were included in the Election Integrity bill passed earlier this session.
- HF 847 is an Education Omnibus bill that addresses a wide range of education-related items including:
– Requires that each public school classroom shall offer the Pledge of Allegiance each day and have the U.S. flag on display.
– Increases the educator tax deduction to $500.
– Increase the tuition and textbook tax credit to 25 percent of the first $2,000 for each dependent who is receiving private instruction.
– Increases the school tuition organization tax credit.
– Increases transparency for the newly passed charter school program and requires charter schools to submit an annual report to the state board.
– Prohibits schools from implementing mask mandates unless it is necessary for an extracurricular or instructional purpose. The prohibition on mask mandates would also apply to cities and counties. The governor or legislature would still have the authority to impose a health-related mask mandate.
– Adds work-based learning coordinator and special education director to the positions available for operational sharing.
– Expands “good cause” reasons for open enrollment.
After 2.5 hours of debate, the House stood at ease at 7:37 p.m. to wait for the final language on the Standings Appropriations bill. A discussion was had on the floor whether the rules should be suspended to allow for a vote after midnight now or later. It was agreed to wait until later.
Emergency Medical Service
Just before 11 p.m., the House was called to order to debate SF 615, the FY 2022 Standing Appropriations bill. This final bill of the session is an act relating to state and local finances by making appropriations for nearly half of the state budget, providing for legal and regulatory responsibilities, providing for other properly related matters, and including effective date and retroactive applicability provisions. The best part of the bill allows for local governments to designate emergency medical services as an essential service. As an essential service, local governments would be able to levy property taxes to fully fund these services. This has been a House priority for the last nine years, and now it will finally be law.
Sine Die
The final night of floor debate concluded with closing comments by the Minority Leader, Majority Leader, and Speaker of the House. The first session of the 89th General Assembly was packed with action right from the start, with many bipartisan pieces of legislation passing to address Iowans’ priorities.
Legislation passing this session includes:
- Reducing the tax burden on Iowans
- Increasing access to quality, affordable child care
- Supporting law enforcement
- Expanding access to quality broadband
- Strengthening election integrity
- Providing more parental choice in education
- Protecting Second Amendment rights
- Protecting life
- Expanding access to mental health care
- Ensuring free speech on campus
The majority leader moved at 11:45 p.m. to adjourn sine die. Each day, when the Iowa House of Representatives finishes our session, we adjourn to the next business day. On the last day of the session, after all of our business is concluded, we adjourn sine die. Sine die is Latin for “without day.” This means that we are indefinitely adjourned until the start of the next legislative session, in January 2022.
Look for a summary and reflections from my first legislative session next week. I would welcome opportunities to meet with groups in the district and learn more about your priorities.