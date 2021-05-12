Legislative Overtime
The first full week of May finds the Iowa House in legislative overtime. Much of the work left to do is focused on hammering out the details of the several budget bills that fund state government and finishing up priority policy bills that might be “bouncing” between chambers. Bouncing bills are pieces of legislation passed by one chamber and then passed by the other chamber but with an amendment which needs to be concurred with or resisted by the originating chamber.
Three such bills passing the House this week were:
- SF 562 was amended to remove the statute of limitations for sexual abuse in the 1st, 2nd, or 3rd degree if the victim was under the age of 18. This also includes human trafficking for a person under the age of 18. This means that a criminal charge against a person accused of sex abuse or human trafficking of a minor can be brought at any time.
- HF 384, which provides for sales of mixed drinks or cocktails for off-premise consumption, was amended to allow establishments with a liquor license to open at 6 a.m. on Sunday mornings. The amendment also defines “sealed container” and “tamper evident” to comply with the law and the Alcohol Beverages Division rules.
- HF 524 provides that an individual who leaves the scene of an accident that caused injury or death, and later realizes they were involved in the accident, must contact emergency services immediately and provide information on the accident. The bill also clarifies that those individuals may be charged with a Class D or C felony, depending on if the accident caused serious injury or death.
Budget Bills
The House worked through our versions of five budget bills that would appropriate funds for Transportation, Education, Economic Development, Agriculture and Natural Resources, and the Rebuild Iowa Infrastructure Fund. There will still be negotiations with the Senate on the final dollar amounts for each of these budgets. The House budget proposals include:
- $389,960,611 to fund the Department of Transportation from the Road Use Tax Fund and the Primary Road Fund.
- $970,357,588 in General Fund dollars for the Department of the Blind, the College Student Aid Commission, the Department of Education, Community Colleges, Vocational Rehabilitation, Iowa Public Television, and the Board of Regents. This would be an increase of $24,431,888 over FY 2020.
- $200,354,191 of total appropriations to fund infrastructure from the Rebuild Iowa Infrastructure Fund and the General Fund
- $147,634,862 from the General Fund and the Environment First Fund for the Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship and the Department of Natural Resources.
- $77,800,616 to fund the Department of Cultural Affairs, the Iowa Economic Development Authority, the Iowa Finance Authority, the Public Employment Relations Board, Iowa Workforce Development, and the Iowa Board of Regents.
Tax Policy Proposal
The House, the Senate, and the Governor have been working through proposals to update Iowa’s tax policy. The House Republicans have proposed a plan that is fiscally sound, eases the tax burden on Iowans, and includes priorities of the House, Senate, and Governor. We believe this is the path to ending session.
The tax changes in the House proposal include, among others…
- Removal of triggers from the 2018 tax reform bill which ensures income tax cuts go into effect January 1, 2023
- Phase out the inheritance tax over 10 years
- Return the Taxpayer Relief Fund ($450 million currently) to Iowans in the form of a credit on 2021 tax returns
- Increase eligibility for the Child Care Tax Credits from families making $45,000 to $90,000
- Increase the percentage and raise the cap for the School Tuition Organization tax credit
- Exempt COVID-19 grant money and Paycheck Protection Plan loans from state income tax
- Require payment parity for mental health services provided via telehealth and in person
- Increase workforce housing tax credits to $30 million
- Increase the Brownfield/Grayfield program to $15 million
- Angel Investor Tax Credit HSB 193 and Rural Economic Development HF 112
- Increase Volunteer Firefighter, EM,S and Peace Officer Tax Credit to $250
- Exempt food banks from the Iowa Sales Tax
As always, I need to hear from you on issues that are important to you and our community. The easiest way to connect might be via email, chad.ingels@legis.iowa.gov, but I can also be reached by phone at 563-920-5899.