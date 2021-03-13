Monday
Week 9 at the Capitol was filled with debate on the House floor. Typically, Mondays are spent in committees but, with the first funnel deadline past us, the focus this week was on debate and moving legislation on to consideration in the Senate. Twenty-one bills were passed with a total of just 10 no votes. A sampling of the legislation includes:
- HF 626 provides an option for a city or county to offer a property tax exemption to a revitalization area established by ordinance that is a federal targeted area. These targeted areas were known as redline areas, and have declined over time due to the National Housing Act of 1934 that allowed insurance companies and banks to not offer coverage or loans because of perceived high risk due to location.
- HF 294 requires health insurers to reimburse for mental health services provided through telehealth at the same rate as services provided in person. This should lower costs for mental health services and benefit rural Iowans who normally would have to drive a distance to access mental health services.
- HF 452 creates new crimes to target human trafficking, with a focus on massage parlors and cosmetologists to ensure they have appropriate licenses and aren’t serving as a cover for human trafficking by providing fake licenses and identification.
- HF 602 authorizes school boards to temporarily transfer money from the school general fund to the school activity fund to cover shortfalls in that account due to the pandemic.
- HF 318 changes the age for the Statewide Voluntary Preschool Program from age four to “young children,” which includes students who turn five between March 15 and September 15. This is a pilot program that would allow a young five-year-old to retake preschool if there is sufficient space in the school’s preschool program.
Tuesday
Our big week of House debate continued on Tuesday with the passage of 26 bills, including two pieces of legislation that look to increase access to quality child care across Iowa. A few of the bills from Tuesday’s debate include:
- HF 606 creates incentives under the high quality jobs program for an employer who develops a new or expands an onsite daycare facility. The incentives will have a specific focus on economically distressed areas of Iowa.
- HF 712 creates incentives for developers of new or rehabilitated child care facilities. The incentives include both income tax credits and sales and use tax refunds.
- HF 549 provides permanent regulatory relief for nursing home employees provided through the governor’s proclamations during the pandemic. The bill allows nurse aides in another state to become certified in Iowa without additional requirements.
- HF 622 gives school boards flexibility with some funds, removes duplicative reporting requirements, and raises the threshold of real property that may be disposed of or sold by the board after publishing a public notice.
- HF 747 allows for an extension of game bird season on hunting preserves if the recorded rainfall is above the county average for at least two months in the January – March timeframe.
Wednesday
More debate was held Wednesday, and the bipartisan support of bills continued with just two no votes on 12 bills passed by the House. The bills passed included one brought forward by a district constituent, and one I managed:
- HF 760 allows licensed cosmetologists to legally practice at a wedding venue on the date of a scheduled wedding. This way, a bridal party could have their hair and nails done at the wedding location rather than all go to the salon.
- HF 761 allows the state fire marshal to provide grant funds from the fireworks fee fund to local fire departments for purchase of equipment. Currently, grant funds can just be used for fireworks safety education and equipment related to consumer fireworks.
- SF 482 clarifies that civil penalties can be assessed to private pesticide applicators, just like commercial applicators. It also creates a private applicator review panel to make recommendation concerning the assessment of penalties to private applicators. This brings Iowa code in line with EPA requirements.
- HF 757 clarifies when a person can get a temporary restricted license if they have been convicted of an OWI. It also requires offenders to install ignition interlock devices only on the vehicles they drive, rather than every vehicle they own, which is the current law.
- HF 655 creates a criminal offense of interference with the transportation of an agricultural animal if the person interferes with the vehicle transporting the animal. This bill seeks to address protests that stop the delivery of livestock, forcing the animals to remain in trailers much longer than necessary.
Thursday
Action at the Capitol wrapped up Thursday with additional floor debate on eight bills. Just one no vote was cast. Again, the topics of legislation were diverse:
- HF 770 allows up to half of the licensure renewal credit for teachers to be earned through the of completion of a professional development plan or professional development course. It would cut some of the red tape for teachers and enable them to apply their regular educational improvement process to their licensure renewal.
- HF 795 requires school districts to have at least one employee trained in administering seizure medication, and that all school personnel shall be trained in recognizing the signs of seizure disorders. It allows the Department of Education to convene a task force to review all the current training requirements that are mandated of schools to make sure they are appropriate, efficiently conducted, and effective.
- HF 797 expands the injuries that are covered for municipal police and firefighter disability to include injuries that arise out of and in the course of employment. The bill also includes mental disorders to the list of injuries covered. This bill works to show the appreciation we all have for police and firefighters.
Next week looks to be another busy one in the House, so please email or call if you see an issue of importance come up in the news.
As always, I need to hear from you on issues that are important to you and our community. The easiest way to connect might be via email, chad.ingels@legis.iowa.gov, but I can also be reached by phone at 563-920-5899.