In the Iowa House, there were just two days of debate during Week 13 on a mix of bills, some of which originated in the House and some that originated in the Senate. A few of the bills that were discussed have already passed the House, but were then amended by the Senate. The process on those bills is to either approve the Senate amendment and send the bill to the governor, resist the amendment and send it back to the Senate, further amend the bill and return it to the Senate, or do nothing and the bill dies for the session.
The floor managers of these bills, along with House leadership, negotiate the details of a bill if there are differences and then the agreed-to option is presented to the rest of the legislative body. It’s an interesting process, but creates some uncertainty as to the outcome of a bill. A few of the bills debated this week include:
- HF 761 allows the state fire marshal to provide grant funds to local fire departments for the purchase of necessary equipment. This bill came back from the Senate with an amendment which clarifies that grants should be prioritized for firework safety and consumer fireworks before being used for other necessary equipment. The amendment passed and the bill was sent on to the governor.
- HF 561 eliminates the need to file a mechanics’ lien in multiple counties. This bill also came back from the Senate with an amendment; however, there was a mistake. The House amended the bill again, approved it, and sent it back to the Senate.
- HF 654 defines the colors and types of lights to be allowed on emergency vehicles. This is another bill that came back from the Senate with an amendment. However, the House resisted this amendment on a voice vote, and the bill goes back to the Senate.
- HF 588 creates a Hoover Presidential Library tax credit for donors to the presidential library. Typically, presidential libraries are updated every 10 years, and it has been nearly 30 years since the Hoover library has be renovated. The tax credit shall be equal to 25 percent of a person’s donation. The tax credit program is capped at $5 million.
- HF 846 waives the transfer fees for snowmobiles, all-terrain vehicles, and watercraft vessels if the transferee is the surviving spouse of the deceased owner.
- SF 424 allows for a person who successfully completes an apprenticeship program for a licensed occupation or profession to be granted a license by the respective licensing board.
- SF 517 allows students participating in the legislative page program to receive one-half unit of social studies credit required for graduation. It also exempts those students from PE requirements while in the program. This bill is headed to the governor.
- HF 766 allows retailers licensed to sell liquor, wine, or beer in unopened containers for off-premise consumption to use a third party, like Uber Eats or Grub Hub, to deliver the alcoholic beverage.
Rural Resiliency Forum
On Thursday, I had the opportunity to participate in an online rural resiliency forum hosted by the Center for Rural Affairs. We discussed broadband, child care, housing, water quality, solar and wind energy, and local meat processing. Thanks to Fayette County Supervisor Janell Bradley, Oelwein Mayor Brett DeVore, and Oelwein City Councilman Warren Fisk for joining and asking some good questions. The hour-long forum can be watched on my Facebook page or at https://fb.watch/4MagHPQlyR/.
Budget
This week, many of the budget subcommittees met for the last time as the budget process moves through the legislature. Putting together next year’s budget starts with revenue projections that are developed by the Revenue Estimating Conference. The revenue numbers are then used by the House and Senate separately to develop their budget target proposals.
In the House, the Appropriations chair works with House leadership to put together a broad budget increase proposal based on ongoing revenue. Current House leadership prefers to use a target of 99 percent of ongoing revenue, which is less than the state-mandated 99 percent of state revenue. This is a more conservative approach that seeks to keep our state on a strong financial footing. The Appropriations chair then works with the budget subcommittee chairs, who work with their subcommittees to identify the line item funding for departments all across state government.
Much of the rest of the legislative session will be spent negotiating the differences between the House and Senate proposed budgets.
Following a Bill
I continue to learn new things at the Capitol just about every day. One thing I am still trying to understand is that bill numbers change as they work through the process. This wasn’t something I learned in the “Schoolhouse Rock I’m Just a Bill” video https://youtu.be/OgVKvqTItto.
For example, the Butchery Innovation bill I filed was originally introduced as HF 670 and assigned to the Economic Growth committee. After adding an amendment, it was passed out of committee, and the bill number was changed to HF 787.
Since there was a spending component, it was then assigned to the Appropriations committee. Before being passed out of that committee last week, the bill was amended again, and again the bill number changed. Now it is HF 857.
This all seems a little hard to follow, especially for a freshman legislator. However, there is a constant during the process. When a bill is requested through the drafting process, a number is assigned right away by the Legislative Services Bureau. In this case, the original identification that sticks with the bill is LSB 2706.
The great thing about the legislative website is that if you know the bill number of any version of that bill, you can eventually track down the current version and a whole lot of other information about the bill. And it’s amazing how fast the clerk’s office updates the information.
Next up for this bill is debate on the House floor, which could happen as soon as Monday (https://www.legis.iowa.gov/perma/040720216805).
As always, I need to hear from you on issues that are important to you and our community. The easiest way to connect might be via email, chad.ingels@legis.iowa.gov, but I can also be reached by phone at 563-920-5899.