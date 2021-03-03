DES MOINES – The Iowa House had another busy week of debate. On Tuesday, in about two hours, 20 bills were passed by the House. So far this session, the House has passed 109 bills or resolutions. A sampling of those bills passed this week include:
- HF 486 provides the option for Iowans renewing their title registration to donate $1 or more to the Scenic Byways Enhancement Fund. Iowa has 14 scenic byways that currently receive $500,000 annually through the Transportation Commission.
- HF 493 establishes regulations for electric bicycles by creating three classes of e-bikes that differentiate between speed, wattage, and operation. Electric bikes are getting more popular across the country, and this bill ensures that e-bikes are not subject to the same regulations as motorcycles and vehicles.
- HF 528 allows a dentist to administer the flu vaccine and COVID vaccine, as recommended by the CDC.
- HF 558 allows 16-year-old amusement park employees to operate amusement park rides.
- HF 562 provides counties and cities several funding options for local emergency medical services.
The Election Integrity Bill, SF 413, also passed the Iowa House this week and was sent to the governor. The bill does a number of things including:
- creating and strengthening election misconduct penalties and creating an appeals process for election officials who may be issued technical infractions
- mandating voter registration list maintenance for the Secretary of State and county auditors
- setting the absentee ballot request period at 70 days
- setting the absentee ballot submission period at 20 days
- setting the poll closing time at 8 p.m., to match neighboring states
- prohibiting a candidate from running twice for the same office in the same election cycle
- continuing to allow county auditors to send absentee ballots to all who request an absentee ballot
- prohibiting county auditors from sending pre-filled absentee ballot request forms
- making no changes to the voting process for members of the military and other Iowans abroad
- allowing for the establishment of satellite absentee voting stations
- creating secure ballot drop box conditions
This week, I submitted my first bill, HF 670, which would establish a butchery innovation and revitalization fund and program to be administered by the economic development authority, and create a task force to explore the needs and feasibility of an artisanal butchery training program in Iowa.
In simple terms, the goal of the bill is to expand small meat processing opportunities across Iowa and determine the best way to train a skilled workforce to support the increased capacity of meat lockers. During the past year, our small meat processors have been running full, limiting options for farmers to market livestock locally and consumers to purchase pork and beef directly from farmers. With that in mind, this could be a step toward expanding marketing options for farmers, increasing purchasing options for Iowa families, and creating jobs across rural Iowa.
Next week will be a very busy week of subcommittee and committee meetings as legislators work to beat the March 5 first funnel deadline. Joint Rule 20 requires House bills to pass out of House committees and Senate bills to pass out of Senate committees by the Friday of the eighth week of the first session of a General Assembly. Next year, the deadline moves up to the sixth week of session. Legislation in Ways and Means or Appropriations is exempt from the funnel rule.
Personally, I have three bills to manage through the process next week. I will be working to pass HSB 204 and HF 670 through the Economic Growth committee, and HSB 249 through the Agriculture committee. I will also be working as part of the subcommittee on HSB 242. This bill is just the charter school piece of the governor’s larger education bill. It should be fun.
As always, I need to hear from you on issues that are important to you and our community. The easiest way to connect might be via email, chad.ingels@legis.iowa.gov, but I can also be reached by phone at 563-920-5899.