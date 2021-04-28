Week 15 was filled with anticipation of wrapping up the legislative session sooner than later; however, before session can be completed, the budget bills need to be passed by each chamber.
Although both chambers are under Republican control, there are differences in funding priorities, and those differences come together behind the scenes through negotiations by the Budget committee chairs, the Appropriations committee chairs, and each chamber’s leadership. In the House, representatives offer input during the process, but mostly we wait until some sort of settlement is reached.
A similar process is going on regarding a broad tax policy bill, the governor’s biofuels bill, and a can and bottle redemption modernization bill.
Broadband Funding
Just a handful of bills passed the House this week, including the first budget bill, the Administration and Regulation budget. The exciting piece about this budget bill is the inclusion of $100 million to fund the expansion of broadband across Iowa. The broadband policy bill was passed a few weeks ago, and this appropriation would fund the first year of those significant upgrades. The Iowa House has made it a priority to not just increase broadband speeds, but make sure Iowans in “broadband deserts” get connected to broadband Internet. This investment will allow the state to aggressively build out Iowa’s broadband infrastructure, opening more opportunities for Iowans all across the state.
Health and Human Services Budget
Another step in the budget process was the release of the House Health and Human Services budget proposal for Fiscal Year 2022. The budget prioritizes child care, mental health services, telehealth, nursing homes, and more.
Child care – This budget increases child care rates by $13.4 million, and includes language to fix the child care cliff effect by creating an “off ramp” from the Child Care Assistance program. This will allow parents to grow in their career without losing their child care assistance entirely, all at once.
Telehealth – The budget proposal also includes language previously passed by the House but stalled in the Senate to require health insurers to reimburse for mental health services provided through telehealth at the same rate as services provided in person. This will be a huge help to all Iowans, especially those in our rural communities.
Mental health – The budget makes a significant investment into mental health services by including $33.5 million in rate increases for mental health providers and families through Medicaid, including significant increases for children’s mental health services, home-based habilitation, rural physiatrists, and more.
Nursing homes – The budget includes a $52.7 million nursing home increase. Iowa’s 444 nursing homes have worked tirelessly throughout the public health emergency to protect their vulnerable residents.
Protecting children – The budget funds an additional 32 FTEs to DHS field operations in this current fiscal year and adds another 53 FTEs over the next two years to protect children when there is a suspicion of child abuse.
Page Program
The House Pages were recognized this week for all the work they do during the session. Pages are juniors and seniors from around Iowa who spend every day of session assisting representatives and the clerk’s office. Just a couple of weeks ago, legislation was passed so that pages can receive one social studies credit toward graduation. That bill was actually proposed by a current page.
The application to become a page is typically due in October. If you know of an interested high school student, I have included the link for the 2021 session application for more information ()https://www.legis.iowa.gov/docs/careers/positions/B705D77E-99A4-42E9-B31E-AE550B5B9E93.pdf.
Butchery Innovation and Revitalization
Much of the policy work is done for the session, other than working to make sure policy priorities are passed by both chambers and sent to the governor. One of those policy bills is HF 857, the butchery innovation and revitalization bill. To encourage the Senate to take up the bill, the Center for Rural Affairs hosted a press conference to highlight the importance of local meat processing. The full press conference can be viewed on the Center’s Facebook page (https://fb.watch/51oHXKBb-j/).
I also had the opportunity to visit with Jeff Stein from KXEL Radio about the butchery bill on Wednesday. Here’s the link to the interview (https://soundcloud.com/newstalk1540kxel/rep-chad-ingels-wed-apr-21-2021).
As always, I need to hear from you on issues that are important to you and our community. The easiest way to connect might be via email, chad.ingels@legis.iowa.gov, but I can also be reached by phone at 563-920-5899.