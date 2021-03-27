We had a full week of debate at the Iowa House. Next week is the second funnel, which means the House is working to get bills passed and on to the Senate. A sampling of the legislation that passed the House includes:
- HF 775 creates a crime of unauthorized sampling if a person knowingly enters private property to collect a sample of a specific material. The bill also states that a person cannot place cameras on property without permission.
- HF 419 allows a county to charge a convenience fee of $10/license to county non-residents when they obtain a license. So, a resident from Fayette County could be charged a convenience fee by Buchanan County if they renewed their license there if they did not own property in Buchanan County.
- HF 753 creates a Class C felony if a person driving 25 mph or more over the speed limit kills another person, if the speeding violation causes the death.
- HF 821 allows a person to bring a civil action against someone who uses law enforcement to harass them by making false claims.
- HF 768 allows native wine manufacturers to be granted two Class C native wine permits for the retail sale of native wine on or off the premises.
- HF 798 states that a person shall not discharge a firearm from within or on a vehicle in pursuit of game.
- HJR 11 would be a constitutional amendment that clarifies that a felon cannot vote. The bill would need to be passed by the Senate, and then be passed by both chambers in two years before going to the public for a vote.
- HF 818 sets the standard for how convicted felons can vote upon discharge of their sentence. Persons convicted of certain felonies will never be able to vote unless they are pardoned by the governor. The bill only takes effect if the Felon Voting Rights Constitutional Amendment is ratified.
- HF 583 creates a framework for offering private flood insurance in Iowa.
- HF 724 states that employers offering parental leave to biological newborn parents must offer the same leave to adoptive parents who adopt children up to age six.
- HF 835 allows eligible ABLE account owners to use their accounts in different ways. An ABLE account is similar to a 529 savings account, but for individuals with disabilities. This bill also allows for funds in a Medical Assistance Special Needs Trust to be transferred to an ABLE account.
- HF 847 increases the educator tax deduction for certain expenses up to $500. It also increases the tuition and textbook tax credit to 25 percent of the first $2,000 for each dependent. The bill also adds special education director as being eligible for operational sharing incentives.
Beginning Farmer Tax Credit Program Updates
This year, there could be significant updates to the Beginning Farmer Tax Credit program if HF 694, which passed the House, is signed by the governor. The bill allows for agreements to include agricultural buildings, as well as farm land. It also allows a taxpayer to have agreements with multiple beginning farmers, and removes the annual $50,000 accumulative cap of tax credit and instead limits any one agreement to not to exceed $50,000 in any one year. This bill could create more opportunities for beginning farmers to work with land and building owners.
Charter Schools
After a lengthy debate on Wednesday night, the House passed HF 813. This bill is the charter school piece of Governor Reynolds’ education proposal. The legislation would modernize the current charter school language by allowing either a school board or a separate founding group to establish a public charter school under the authority of the state school board. It also lays out specific rules and guidelines to ensure charter schools adhere to public school guidelines, such as standards of transparency, quality, oversight, and admittance. Funding for charter schools under this legislation would be similar to open enrollment funding. West Central High School is one of just two current charter schools in Iowa, and my experience with the charter allowed me to offer special insights during the process in the House.
Budget Process Begins
Last week, the Senate and House reached an agreement on the chamber in which each budget bill would begin. Those starting in the House will be: Agriculture & Natural Resources, Education, Justice Systems & Judicial Branch, Rebuild Iowa Infrastructure Fund, and Federal Block Grants. Budget processes beginning in the Senate will be: Administration & Regulation, Economic Development, Health & Human Services, Transportation, and Standing Appropriations. This marks the beginning of the budget process. Subcommittees will be starting their work now, with committees to follow soon after.
Bill Update
On Thursday, I had the opportunity to be a guest on AgriTalk, and visited with Chip Flory about the butchery innovation bill, HF 787, that I filed and have been working on during session. The bill is currently in the Appropriations committee and, hopefully, we can get it voted out of the House next week. The interview can be found at https://omny.fm/shows/agritalk/agritalk-march-25-2021?t=36m54s.
As always, I need to hear from you on issues that are important to you and our community. The easiest way to connect might be via email, chad.ingels@legis.iowa.gov, but I can also be reached by phone at 563-920-5899.