Reflecting on the Session
My first session in the Iowa Legislature has been a fabulous learning experience, and every day I am honored to represent the people of Buchanan and Fayette counties. It’s been a week since the legislative session concluded, but it seems much longer; and January 11, the first day of the 89th General Assembly seems like a really long time ago. I have enjoyed writing weekly updates to keep you all “in the know” about what is happening at the Capitol, and it’s been great hearing back from many.
Going into the legislative session, I had what I thought was a good grasp of the process, but it’s certainly a bit different learning the process from the “inside.” Thankfully, whenever I had a question, there was someone there to answer it, whether it was another legislator, one of the fabulous people in the clerk’s office, or our caucus staff. Something I have tried to do with my newsletters and Facebook or Twitter posts is provide a look at what happens on a daily basis. I look forward to continue offering more of an insider’s look when the General Assembly resumes in January 2022.
Until that time, I will be making my way around House District 64 to learn more about your priorities so that I can better represent you. I am planning a weekly “Day in the District” during the summer and early fall before I get busy with corn and soybean harvest. If you have an organization meeting, or specific day or time that would work to meet, just let me know. My contact information is at the end of the newsletter, or reach out via Facebook or Twitter.
Legislative Summary
One of the big things I learned this session is that the vast majority of legislation is passed nearly unanimously. In fact, 85 percent of the legislation passed with bi-partisan votes this year, and just over 60 percent of votes were unanimous. Some of the bills I was proud to vote AYE on include the following pieces of legislation:
Education
SF 269: Properly Funding Our Schools – This session, we passed a 2.4 percent increase in SSA. This increases the state cost per pupil amount, including an additional $10 per pupil, from $7,048 to $7,227, an increase of $179. Though many people will try and misrepresent this issue, K-12 education funding has increased by almost a billion new dollars over the last 10 years. The last time education funding was actually cut was in 2010.
Tax Policy
SF 619: Responsible Tax Cut Package – After extensive negotiations with the Iowa Senate and the governor’s office, the House delivered a tax cut package that eases the tax burden on Iowans while maintaining the responsible, conservative budgeting principles that have gotten the state where it is today. The bill includes:
- Removal of triggers from the 2018 tax reform bill which ensures income tax cuts for all Iowans go into effect January 1, 2023
- Increase eligibility for the child care tax credits from families making $45,000 to $90,000
- Exempt COVID-19 grant money and Paycheck Protection Plan loans from state income tax
- Phase out the state inheritance tax over five years
- Increase workforce housing tax credits to $40 million for Fiscal Year 2022 and $35 million for the following years
- Phase out the mental health property tax levy over two years, with guardrails to control for quality and equality of services as well as future costs to the state
Quality, Affordable Child Care
HF 302: Fixing the “Cliff Effect” – At the start of session, one of our top priorities was addressing the child care “cliff effect.” Often times, families are forced to reject a pay raise because it would result in the loss of the entirety of their child care assistance. This “cliff effect” is holding our workforce back and forcing families to stay on government assistance. HF 302 provides an off-ramp, so that parents can grow in their career and phase off of government assistance.
HF 893: Child Care Tax Credits – Contained in the package addressing taxes was a provision to double the income eligibility for the child care tax credit from families making $45,000 to $90,000.
Supporting Law Enforcement
SF 342: Back the Blue – The House has been clear where we stand, and it’s with the men and women in law enforcement. We passed an expansive bill to increase protections and support for law enforcement while giving them additional tools to keep our communities safer.
Highlights of the bill include:
- Providing additional privacy protections for law enforcement officers
- Criminalizing shining a laser light into a police officer’s eyes
- Ensuring law enforcement cannot be prevented from carrying their firearm while on duty
- Giving officers qualified immunity, meaning officers that are operating within the law and within the policies and procedures of the department will be protected from civil lawsuits; however, officers that break the law or operate outside of the department’s policies and procedures will not be protected
- Upping penalties for violent rioting, blocking a roadway, destroying public property, and harassing people in a place of public accommodation
Expanding Access to Quality Broadband
HF 867: $100 Million for Broadband – The Iowa House passed the Administration and Regulation budget containing $100 million for broadband Internet expansion. The Iowa House has made it a priority to not just increase broadband speeds, but make sure Iowans in “broadband deserts” get connected to broadband Internet. Additionally, the House passed HF848, which set a framework for aggressively building out Iowa’s broadband infrastructure.
A long list of all the bills passed by the Iowa Legislature this session, and their effective date, can be found at https://www.legis.iowa.gov/law/statutory/acts/enrolledBills.
Memorial Day Remembrances
I encourage everyone to take time this weekend to remember the men and women who have served our country. The Memorial Day services held in our communities are a great opportunity spend some time with friends and neighbors honoring our heroes.
As always, I need to hear from you on issues that are important to you and our community. The easiest way to connect might be via email, chad.ingels@legis.iowa.gov, but I can also be reached by phone at 563-920-5899.