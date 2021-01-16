I’m so honored to have the opportunity to represent my fellow Iowans in the Iowa Legislature. Being sworn in on January 11 with my 99 House colleagues was quite humbling.
The first week of the 89th General Assembly was filled with ceremony and reports from Governor Reynolds, Chief Justice Susan Christensen, and Iowa National Adjutant Guard General Ben Corell. All mentioned the challenges our state faced in 2020, highlighted the resilience of Iowans, and noted optimism for the future. I wholeheartedly agree with Governor Reynolds’ comments that our state will come back “better, bigger, and bolder” than before the pandemic.
The rest of the week was spent with introductory committee meetings. This session, I will be serving on the Agriculture (vice chair), Economic Growth, Education, and Environmental Protection committees; and the Ag and Natural Resources subcommittee. Top House Republican priorities include increasing parents’ voice in their children’s schooling, ensuring that every family that wants 100 percent in-person learning has access to it, and finding ways to increase access to quality, affordable child care in every part of the state. Given my committee assignments, I am looking forward to the opportunity to be in on these discussions throughout the session.
Next week, activity in the House will ramp up as bills are introduced and assigned to committees. For many of us, including a freshman legislator like myself, the legislative process seems a bit mysterious. A lot of action happens with a bill from the time it is introduced, works its way through a committee, passes out of one chamber to the other, and is ultimately signed by the governor. Some of the process happens fast, but most likely it moves quite slow.
A great way to follow along with a specific bill, committee, or topic is the Bills and Rules Watch function on the Iowa Legislature website. To set up a bill watch, go to https://www.legis.iowa.gov/subscribe. Be sure to check out the video tutorial or PDF at the link for instructions.
I am looking forward to hearing from constituents back at home during the session. The easiest way to connect might be via email, chad.ingels@legis.iowa.gov, but I can also be reached by phone at 563-920-5899.