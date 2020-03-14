DES MOINES – This was week 9 in the Iowa Senate. Now that we have most of the bills through committees, we spent most of our time preparing and running bills on the Senate floor.
I work hard to develop bills which are good for our district and all of Iowa. Although there are some bills which are partisan, most of the bills I vote on are supported by Democrats and Republicans.
Last year, I had a bill written to allow barbers to have a mobile barbering service. I learned in some areas of the state, especially in challenged areas of larger cities, the availability and cost of haircuts are a problem. Although it took one and a half years, I was able to get support from 100 percent of the Senate, 100 percent of the Iowa House of Representatives, and the support of Governor Kim Reynolds.
Governor Reynolds signed the bill on the steps of the Iowa Capitol on Tuesday. I am honored to announce William Burt from Waterloo is now able to go into the neighborhood where he grew up with his mobile barber vehicle.
On another note, we passed a resolution to make the honeybee the state insect. Iowa is one of a few states to not have a state insect determined. Honeybees are a valuable part of our environment and ecosystem.
On Wednesday, I ran a bill on the floor with only one member of the Senate voting against it. This bill removed three words from the Iowa Code which allows farm family members without a driver’s license to drive farm equipment to fields away from the home farm. With farms growing in size, fields are not necessarily adjacent to the home farm. It is now legal to move the equipment to other farm fields during farming operations. I was disappointed to see a no vote cast on this bill because I believe this policy was a common-sense change to Iowa law. I will continue to vote in the best interest of Iowans. I remain on a mission to not let ignorance of a bill or emotions enter my decision-making process.
As always…from the ground up.