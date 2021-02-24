This was the sixth week of legislative session. The Senate passed several bills during the week, discussing topics from education funding and increasing flexibility of continuing education requirements to the federal Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).
The Senate and the House came to an agreement on the K-12 education funding increase for next year, allocating nearly $50 million more for the next fiscal year. This amount includes money for per-pupil and transportation equity as well. Our caucus has always put education first and continues to support their needs.
A bill was passed to conform state income tax code to the most recent federal tax change, allowing the deductibility of qualifying expenses for forgiven Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans. This would make it effective for both fiscal and calendar year filers.
Another bill provides relief to those licensed for their job and working on continuing their education for their license. This allows those people to apply for an extension if they were unable to meet continuing education requirement deadlines due to an unforeseen financial or medical hardship. This reform is just one way we can help Iowans amid a difficult year and make sure they can keep their professional or occupational license.
The bottle bill is one of the topics which has come up again. Iowa’s bottle bill program has been around since 1979. It was implemented as a way to control the amount of litter thrown in ditches. It is a method used to reduce litter, help clean up the environment, and as fundraisers for communities.
Over the years, there have been many ideas about modernizing the bottle bill, or whether to repeal it altogether because of the increase in recycling. This year is no different. The pandemic and problems with redemption have given some renewed motivation for the issue. I support keeping the bottle bill but reshaping it to ensure adequate redemption options.
The United States Constitution specifically empowers state legislatures with authority over election laws. The Iowa Senate takes that responsibility seriously. Changes have been made over the last four years to improve the reliability and security of Iowa’s elections with common-sense reforms. In 2020, a few county auditors attempted to violate Iowa laws and circumvent the security measures implemented on Iowa absentee ballot request forms. County auditors are directed to implement election laws, not write it. In response, a bill was passed to improve the administration of elections and ensure one set of consistent and fair election laws are in place across the state.
A strong republic depends on the confidence of the people in the selection of their leaders. This bill continues to improve Iowa’s election laws in an effort to bolster the confidence of Iowans in the electoral process by making it easy to vote but hard to cheat.
