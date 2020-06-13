INDEPENDENCE – Because of the closures of physicians’ offices, stoppages of elective surgeries, and social distancing guidelines resulting from COVID-19, many people with pain or joint issues have had appointments or surgeries delayed. If you’re one of them and you haven’t seen your physical therapist yet, you should.
Here are some reasons why:
Early PT Leads to Better Outcomes
Studies have shown that people who receive physical therapy (PT) sooner have better outcomes, lower costs, and are less likely to have surgery, use opioids, or have unnecessary testing. Because back pain is so common, there is a lot of outcome data from people with back pain.
A study of 150,000 insurance claims published in Health Services Research found that those who saw a physical therapist at the first point of care had an 89 percent lower probability of receiving an opioid prescription, a 28 percent lower probability of having advanced imaging services, and a 15 percent lower probability of an emergency department visit. Unfortunately, only two percent of people with back pain start with PT, and only seven percent get to PT within 90 days.
Many studies also will conclude that if surgical intervention is necessary, a good physical therapy program prior to surgery improves surgical outcomes.
Early PT Saves Money
The rising cost of health care is well-known, and early PT is something that has been shown to reduce costs without reducing the effectiveness of treatment. A study published in the Journal of Orthopedic and Sports Physical Therapy showed that patients who obtained physical therapy via direct access had significantly lower medical costs – an average of $1,543 less per patient than those who chose referral from a physician. They also had significantly fewer visits and spent significantly fewer days in care.
