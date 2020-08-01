INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Conservative Women (BCCW) will feature a guest speaker at the group’s next monthly meeting, to be held on Wednesday, August 5, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Bill’s Pizza & Smokehouse.
Tana Goertz, the featured speaker, was instrumental in putting Iowa in the win column for Donald Trump in 2016. Please join the BCCW in discussing current events in the news, getting updates from political representatives, and meeting candidates competing for political offices at the federal, state, and local levels.
The Buchanan County Conservative Women’s Core Committee consists of Ruth Crawford, Bette Butler, Linda Smith, Kitty Rehberg, Kendall Kurt, and Renita Wieland.