DES MOINES – On Friday, Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a new proclamation continuing the public health disaster emergency for another 30 days.
The proclamation extends public health mitigation measures currently in place for businesses and other establishments. This includes the requirements for bars and restaurants to ensure six feet of physical distance between each group or individual dining or drinking; to ensure all patrons have a seat at a table or bar; and to limit congregating together closer than six feet. Requirements for social distancing, hygiene, and other public health measures to reduce the risk of transmission also remain in place for gyms, casinos, salons, theaters, and other establishments.
As Gov. Reynolds announced previously, the proclamation also authorizes school districts with buildings damaged by the derecho natural disaster to offer instruction by primarily remote learning with approval of the Department of Education. And those that are unable to conduct even primarily remote learning because of the derecho may apply for a waiver of instructional time from the department.
In addition, the proclamation suspends certain fees for the replacement of official records by county recorders or the state registrar of vital statistics for records lost, destroyed, or damaged by the derecho natural disaster. The proclamation also extends many of the previously issued regulatory relief measures necessary to respond to this public health disaster, including those related to health care, professional licensure, educational workforce, and expirations of driver’s licenses.
The proclamation is now in effect until 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, September 20, 2020.