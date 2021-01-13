BUTLER COUNTY – Sen. Chuck Grassley has begun his annual tradition of holding question-and-answer sessions with Iowans in every county this year for the 41st year in a row. On Monday, January 11, he kicked off his 99-county meetings with question-and-answer sessions in Jasper and Poweshiek counties.
Grassley has held at least one meeting with Iowans in every county, every year since he was first elected to the U.S. Senate in 1980.
“Representative government is a two-way street, and it requires continued dialogue between elected officials and the people they represent. I look forward to the opportunity to listen to Iowans’ comments and concerns and respond directly to their questions,” Grassley said. “I hold meetings in a variety of settings to ensure that a broad cross-section of Iowans can participate, including businesses, schools, town meetings, and factory floors. Although the settings may be adjusted because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the format remains the same: Iowans set the agenda.”
Grassley’s meetings will follow guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and the state of Iowa. Participants are also encouraged to wear face masks or coverings and will be required to follow all social distancing guidelines.
Grassley will be available for 15 minutes after each meeting to answer questions from local reporters.