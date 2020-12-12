WASHINGTON, DC – Senate Finance Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) and Senate Banking Committee Chairman Mike Crapo (R-Idaho) this week issued the following statement after the U.S. Trade Representative announced that the United States would initiate enforcement action for Canada’s failure to implement dairy market access provisions of the USMCA.
“The Trump Administration is taking the right step for American dairy producers and farmers. One of the biggest improvements in the new USMCA are the provisions providing access to Canada’s dairy market, which had unfairly restricted equitable access to American dairy for years. We hope our Canadian partners can resolve this issue without going to arbitration, but we are supportive of Ambassador Lighthizer’s efforts either way.”
Senator Crapo had previously urged the Administration to enforce USMCA dairy provisions.