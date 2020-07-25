From 2013 to 2016, I lived in Ukraine and watched the situation go from political division to racial tension (Russian vs. Ukrainian), to protests, to riots, to occupied zones, to police stations burning, to armed mobs running freely, to a coup, districts seceding, and full-out civil war. This led to economic collapse, skyrocketing crime, rampant disease, and mass hunger. Respect, mercy, and forgiveness started to disappear from society. Rage and revenge spiraled upward unchecked.
I feel a sense of déjà vu right now. The rise of irrational fear and hatred, of propaganda-fueled polarization, the economic instability, the record sales of guns and ammunition by both liberals and conservatives. I am concerned that we have reached the point that no matter how the election turns out, it will result in violence and a shattering of our great nation.
You can bet that, if this happens, countries like Russia and China would be more than happy to exploit the situation and cause further chaos in any way they can to remove America as a threat to their global ambitions.
I hope I’m wrong, but things look to get much worse for the U.S. in the coming days.
In Ukraine, we saw that the local churches responded to this situation with brokenness and repentance. They wept in the streets and confessed that they had been loving the comforts and pleasures of life more than they loved God or their neighbor. They admitted their hypocrisy and how they had failed their goal to be a guiding light to their society because they were too busy hiding their own heinous sins. They confessed holding their noses high at those whose lifestyles they disapproved of instead of getting their hands dirty helping the suffering out of the gutter.
We watched as hundreds of members of every church in our community – Catholic, Orthodox, Baptist, Pentecostal, Presbyterian, Lutheran, and others – put aside their denominational and political differences, swallowed their pride, and gathered weekly in front of the government center to pray on their knees, confess their sins, and beg God for forgiveness and mercy.
Then the separatist army, which was executing Christians in the streets, made our district a target because it controlled the water supply and electricity for their comrades in Crimea. For three days, believers didn’t eat. We all just prayed. At the end of the third day, we received word that the rapidly advancing separatists had stopped dead for no apparent reason and decided to sign a cease-fire. While the war reignited later in other districts, they never came a mile closer to ours. In fact, our city, Kherson, became a center of peace and stability in southern Ukraine. While chaos surrounded us, we had calm and safety.
The Bible says, “Then if my people who are called by my name will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, I will hear from heaven and will forgive their sins and restore their land.”
I’ve seen this truth with my own eyes.
Now is the time for America, especially those of us who call ourselves Christians, to turn away from our perversion, lust, greed, arrogance, violence, hatred, gluttony, laziness, and apathy and seek Jesus (not Trump or Biden) before the hammer falls. If you think you will find salvation through a certain candidate or political party, you will be sorely disappointed.
Most of the world’s churches have already been shuttered for months, and the singing of worship songs and taking communion is being banned in parts of our country. It is as if God has fired a warning shot across our bow, echoing out, “Turn now, turn now, turn now!”
I hand the baton off to area church leaders and laity now. It’s time for us to unite on our knees before the Prince of Peace, the only one who can fix our broken country.
David Maximovich is an Independence native who currently resides in the community with his wife and children.