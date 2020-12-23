The government issued edicts telling people they had to return to their homes. Riots, protests, and racial tension rocked the land. The economy was terrible and people were starving. People were suffering from incurable disease and isolated from their loved ones. The people were crying out for a political leader who wasn’t part of the swamp to rise up and set them free. But this was not 2020. This was two millennia ago, on the eve of the first Christmas.
The people got the leader they were praying for, but he wasn’t coming to burn buildings or overthrow politicians. He came as a baby who would live in poverty – and experience hunger, pain, and homelessness – and yet never once responded with malicious thoughts, words, or actions. He would stand against evil, but he would do so with love. Instead of taking the lives of his enemies, he would lay down his life for them. He would carry a wooden cross up a hill where he would be nailed to it and bleed to death to take on the just punishment his enemies deserved. He rose from the dead so they could start new lives, free from corruption.
Really, this is the root of our problem. Corruption. When God made the world, he made it good. Everything he made was governed by good rules that led to thriving. He told the rocks to be hard, and they were. He told the water to be wet, and it was. But he gave people something he hadn’t given to anything else: choice.
The choice to follow those rules, or the choice to make our own. We chose to make our own rules, which has led to one selfish mess after another. The good order of the universe was broken, and death, disease, and hardship seeped in. God’s own children were now his enemies, undoing all the good he had made.
Corruption spreads, and with it, death. Illness consumes us. Politicians exploit us. Family rejects us. Money dries up. Sex, drugs, chocolate, work, and every other toil and pleasure leave us empty and wanting. Every system we try to find stability with breaks. We are wandering in the jungle, groping for a handhold, frightened of every noise, waiting for death and taxes to consume us. And after death comes the reckoning, when we have to answer for how we used our choices. Did we lie? Lust? Hate? Manipulate? Steal? Abuse? Or just refuse to help others while we slipped into an ice cream coma in front of Netflix?
When Jesus came to Bethlehem 2,000 years ago, he came as light into the darkness. Like a star to the wise men or angels to the shepherds, he stands now as a beacon to the lost, saying, “Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest.” He has defeated death and now calls us to stop living in selfish fear. Yes, these bodies may perish, but everyone who trusts Jesus will be raised from the dead and given new, incorruptible bodies to enjoy a new, incorruptible life when God remakes our broken world with all the perfection and splendor it started with. Joy to the world!
This Christmas, you have a choice. You can continue to live the 2020 way. In fear, hatred, and isolation, groping in confusion, just waiting for the next problem to overtake you. Or you can embrace God’s radical forgiveness for every wrong choice you’ve made and his promise of unending life in paradise. You can come back to the path he created for you, all you have to do is ask him. If you choose this second road, suddenly, the prospect of viruses, tyranny, and poverty isn’t so daunting. They aren’t the end. They are temporary inconveniences that will pass. They won’t be fun, but they are the stuff that will turn this life into an adventure worth embracing on our journey towards home. And with the hope of our true home ahead of us, we can look joyfully at 2021, and say, “Bring it on!”
David Maximovich is a correspondent for the Bulletin Journal.