“The journey is the reward” is a proverb many CEOs use to motivate their employees about the importance of daily tasks to accomplish a lengthy project. The proverb applies to the upcoming “The Suffragist,” a Broadway-style musical theatrical production with five performances scheduled July 16, 17, and 18 at the Gallagher-Bluedorn Performing Arts Center on the University of Northern Iowa (UNI) campus.
The world premiere of “The Suffragist” was originally planned to occur in June of 2020, and included in Iowa’s “Hard Won – Not Done”-themed 19th Amendment Centennial commemoration. The COVID-19 pandemic put a halt to the production. But, the journey continued.
Cavan Hallman, writer of “The Suffragist” book and lyrics, said “The natural life cycle of a musical is long. With the original 2020 performance dates, Rachel Klein (director), Nancy Hill Cobb (composer and executive producer), and I were racing to create the best possible performance for 2020. With the one-year delay, the time lapse wasn’t a waste of time, it was an opportunity to keep improving. The July 16-18 performances will be phenomenal, in fact, extraordinary.”
All original musical theatrical productions – like “The Suffragist” – are trials in the incubator stage hoping to make Broadway, off-Broadway, or regional theatres just like Mason City’s very own Meredith Wilson’s 1957 hit “The Music Man” became a Broadway sensation.
Eight Iowa cities are named in the first song of “The Music Man” – Iowa Stubborn – which encourages Professor Harold Hill to “give Iowa a try.”
“The Suffragist” features a 15-person stage crew, a 15-member orchestra, and 28 experienced cast members from 14 different Iowa cities who will bring their Broadway-style best to the historical performance.
The creative team was able to garner six personnel with New York City Broadway experience to the stage – one director, one casting director, once set designer, and three cast members. Two Waterloo West High School alumni – who are both UNI graduates – MaKayla McDonald (playing Ida B. Wells) and Joel Waggoner (portraying President Woodrow Wilson and The Doctor) – will be in the cast, with Nancy Opel (a Tony nominee depicting Charles City native Carrie Chapman Catt).
McDonald said, “I’m eager and excited to portray Ida B. Wells, a civil rights journalist who led anti-lynching crusades in the 1890s, and a founding member of NAACP.”
Waggoner reflected on the journey by stating, “Who would ever guess my first acting job after a year away from Broadway and New York City would be at my alma mater with fellow Broadway actors?”
Rebecca Burkhardt, Emerita Professor of Music at UNI and a resident of Santa Fe, New Mexico, will direct the orchestra. Among the creative team, Klein hails from New York City while Hill Cobb and Hallman reside in the Cedar Rapids area.
Up to five hundred people may attend each of the five performances and may – someday – be able to boast they were the first to see “The Suffragist” before it hit Broadway. “The Suffragist” is Iowa’s first large-scale show of its kind in 2021.
“The Suffragist” is an inspirational and true story of the hard-fought battle more than 50,000 suffragists – predominantly middle-class women – endured for 72 years (1848-1920) as they battled against the government, society, and male legislators to get the 19th Amendment into the Constitution, giving women the right to vote. The musical spectacle brings to life debates, rallies, imprisonment, hunger strikes, ridicule, and protests the revolutionary activists encountered to advance their cause of winning the franchise for women.
Tickets – starting at $29.75 – are available beginning June 1. Call 319-273-4849 or 877-549-7469, or go to tickets@uni.edu, or the UNI Ticket Office, 2501 Hudson Road in Cedar Falls. The five performance times are Friday, June 16 (7 p.m.); Saturday, July 17 (2 and 7 p.m.); and Sunday, July 18 (2 and 7 p.m.).
You will be mightily rewarded for your journey to “The Suffragist,” a budding Broadway show in-the-making.