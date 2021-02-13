In just five weeks of Iowa’s 89th General Assembly, Iowa’s Republican trifecta-control at the Capitol has proven they are out of sync with Iowans’ core needs.
The GOP must believe the one-size-fits-all canned legislative policies authored by the far right-wing American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC) reigns supreme.
Based upon a January 8-12 Pew Research Center survey, Americans want their legislative bodies to focus on strengthening the economy, dealing with the coronavirus outbreak, reducing health care costs, improving public education, addressing racial issues, and addressing the criminal justice system.
What policies have the Iowa Republicans been most concerned with? First, they want to reduce public school funding (SF 159) by $2.1 million in 2021-2022, $3.2 million in 2022-2023, and $3.8 million in 2023-2024. Then, the GOP wants to increase public tax support allocated to private schools – that comprise 9.7 percent of Iowa’s K-12 enrollment – from the current $57 million to an estimated $200 million per year.
Next, HF 109 is a GOP bill that would grant legislative rule over Iowa Supreme Court decisions. Sadly, Republican legislators do not know the judicial branch is independent in order to insulate itself from punitive or coercive legislative and executive actions.
It’s also contrite Iowa’s GOP leaders do not realize their current attempt to impose “excessive government restriction” on a woman’s liberty to choose to have an abortion (SJR 2) is blatantly unconstitutional. Republicans should read Roe v. Wade; 410 U.S. 113.
On February 7, Gov. Kim Reynolds lifted the CDC recommended face mask mandate without consulting her own public health department. Iowa’s coronavirus testing as well as positive COVID-19 rate is America’s third worst. Reynolds’ blatant action is willful neglect and a slap in the face to the 3.16 million Iowans she took an oath of office to protect!
An op-ed that criticizes without making suggestions is folly. Take note of how Iowa ranks (#1 is best and #50 is worse) in America on several factors, and you will quickly see where Iowa’s GOP policy makers – and their Democratic Party counterparts – should be spending their time to improve Iowa
According to U.S. News & World Report, Iowa ranks as follows on these measures: health care, #20; economy, #32; infrastructure, #23; and crimes and corrections, #19.
American Community Survey reveals Iowans with a college bachelor’s degree is ranked #36 in the U.S.; #42 for advanced degrees. The U.S. Census Bureau discloses Iowa’s per pupil public K-12 school spending is ranked #27.
TaxFoundation.org reports Iowa’s 2021 ranking on these factors: corporate tax, #46; individual income tax, #40; property tax, #38; and unemployment tax, #37.
Iowa Business Report dated February 3 noted Iowa’s “overly complex tax system” and lack of workers is “bordering on a crisis with respect to the population.”
Republicans continue to ignore the fact that 72 percent of Iowans are opposed to the Branstad-Reynolds’ dictated privatized Medicaid health care program that carries an outrageous 12 to 15 percent operating cost (Des Moines Register). Furthermore, the GOP is deliberately overlooking the majority of Iowans’ opposition to using public money to fund non-public schools (Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll).
If Iowa’s GOP leaders continue to focus on far-right ALEC policies while turning a blind eye to the multitude of other issues Iowa is facing, don’t be surprised to see youth exit Iowa upon graduation, parents refusing to raise their family in Iowa, and entrepreneurs and businesses seeking more progressive states to locate. Iowa’s Land of Opportunity roadside billboards that greet visitors will, most likely, wither and rot.
Iowans should never permit one party to control the Senate, House, and Governorship (i.e., 1997-1998, 2007-2010, and 2017-2022) or you get – like we’re witnessing – out-of-step and wacko politics-before-people laws.