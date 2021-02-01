Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

WASHINGTON, DC – This week, Congresswomen Elise Stefanik (NY-21) and Congresswoman Ashley Hinson (IA-01) co-led a resolution to oppose any plans by the United States Department of Defense to deliver COVID-19 vaccines to prisoners held at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay (GITMO) and detained during operations conducted during the Global War on Terrorism until all Americans have had the opportunity to be vaccinated; and assert that efforts by the United States Government to provide vaccinations for COVID-19 should prioritize United States citizens.
 
The resolution follows the Biden Administration’s plan to offer COVID-19 vaccinations to GITMO detainees. After bipartisan scrutiny and increased pressure to rescind the order, the Pentagon stated it will pause the plan for further review. The resolution effectively asserts that no terrorist should receive a COVID-19 vaccination before any American citizen.

“It is appalling that under the Biden Administration, terrorists held in GITMO were going to cut the line to receive the COVID-19 vaccine ahead of American citizens. Meanwhile, thousands of Iowans, including frontline workers, first responders, teachers, and seniors, are still waiting to receive the vaccine. It is infuriating that terrorists, including those responsible for the 9/11 attack, were put ahead of Iowans. This legislation calls on the Administration to ensure American citizens have access to the vaccine before terrorists,” said Congresswoman Hinson.

“It is inexcusable and un-American that President Biden is prioritizing vaccines for GITMO terrorist detainees over American citizens, including veterans, first responders, 9/11 first responders, and seniors. Every American should have access to vaccines before these heinous terrorists,” said Congresswoman Stefanik.
 

Tags

Trending Food Videos