Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Hinson on Kirkwood tour

On Monday, Congresswoman Ashley Hinson spoke with a member of the industrial technology program at Kirkwood Community College.

 Courtesy Photo

WASHINGTON, DC – On Monday, March 22, Congresswoman Ashley Hinson (IA-01) toured the industrial manufacturing center at Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids and met with administrators, faculty, and students to learn more about the high-tech training programs they offer, including advanced welding, computer-aided design (CAD), industrial maintenance, and carpentry.

“It was great to visit Kirkwood Community College today and learn more about the world-class industrial technology programs they offer. These programs give students in-demand skills so that they can get high-paying jobs in our community after they graduate,” Hinson said.  

Last week, Hinson helped introduce the bipartisan Jumpstart Our Businesses By Supporting Students (JOBS) Act, which expands Pell Grant eligibility to qualifying short-term training programs to help more Americans gain access to career and technical education training programs. 

Trending Food Videos