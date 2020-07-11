Six Iowa-based organizations are collaborating to request Republican Senators Charles Grassley and Joni Ernst to vote “yes” on Senate Joint Resolution 6, which would remove the original Equal Rights Amendment ratification deadline and permit ERA to become law. The non-partisan and not-for-profit organizations supporting the ERA include American Association of University Women of Iowa, Business and Professional Women of Iowa, Iowa Commission on the Status of Women, Iowa Women’s Foundation, League of Women Voters of Iowa, and NEXUS Executive Women’s Alliance.
The Commonwealth of Virginia became the 38th state to ratify the ERA in January of 2020. Subsequently, on Feb. 13, the House of Representatives passed H.J. Res. 79, which removed the 1982 ratification deadline. Passage of the ERA now rests in the hands of the Senate.
The ERA was first introduced to Congress in 1923 and passed 49 years later (1972) as follows: “equality of rights under the law shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any state on account of sex.”
The ERA sought to end the distinctions between genders in matters of divorce, property, employment and other legal issues. Despite gains for women’s rights, pervasive gender discrimination persists today in the form of wage disparities, sexual harassment and violence.
While 72 percent of Americans incorrectly believe the ERA is already included in the Constitution, passage of the ERA is supported by 94 percent of citizens.