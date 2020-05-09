JOHNSTON – Iowa PBS will hold an Iowa Press debate for the U.S. Senate Democratic Primary on Monday, May 18, at Iowa PBS studios in Johnston. The hourlong debate will begin at 8 p.m. The program will air live on statewide Iowa PBS and be streamed on iowapbs.org, YouTube, and Facebook.
Candidates Michael T. Franken (D-Sioux City), Kimberly Graham (D-Indianola), Theresa Greenfield (D-Des Moines), and Eddie Mauro (D-Des Moines) will answer questions and discuss their platforms, concerns, and future plans for Iowa and the nation. David Yepsen, host of Iowa Press, will moderate the debate. Kay Henderson, news director for Radio Iowa, will join Yepsen.
This debate precedes the June 2, 2020, primary election in Iowa. Due to current social distancing guidelines, there will be no studio audience during the debate.
Learn more at iowapbs.org.
For more information on the debate broadcast and livestream, please contact Susan Ramsey at 515-725-9703 or susan.ramsey@iowapbs.org.