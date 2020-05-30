Hi, my name is Sandy and I am an eight-week-old kitten. I was born sheltering in place during COVID-19. I am writing to you for my mother, Pretty. Human is not her first language. As she says, “Most of the time I know what humans say, but I’ll never understand people.” So she’s leaving the writing to me.
Two weeks before my siblings and I were born, our humans invited my mother into their garage to have her babies. We come from a long line of outside cats and are proud of it. Normally, she would have declined, but the house she had picked out had been let out to a flock of hens who were not very friendly. And like human newborns at the time, we needed a place to self-quarantine and get our groceries delivered. So Mama moved into the humans’ garage.
In many ways it was very nice. The food was good, the bed comfy, and when we were born, the Old Woman hung a heat lamp over us to keep us warm. The bathroom arrangements, however, left Mama cranky. She hates Port-a-Potties, and that’s what we had. While the humans muttered about toilet paper shortage, Mama complained about the litter box. Things got better when the humans started propping the door open so Mama could go out and do her business like a civilized cat.
Just about the time my eyes opened, we were visited by angels. Mama told me later they were young female humans, but I still think they were special creatures. They were beautiful and held us gently against their warm bodies, cooing and talking to us. It was that experience I think that woke my empathy with humans and prepared me for the two little girls who came to stay with us.
By then, I knew these children were not angels, just human kittens like us. The littlest girl loved us; we never doubted it. Each night, she gave each of us five kittens a kiss before her mama took her off to bed. Sometimes she hugged a little too tight and played a little too rough, but we understood, because later, we would, too. My sister, when we wrestle, tells me I am like the littlest human. But she just says that because I’m winning.
The older girl was kind and held us gently on her lap. She sang and told us stories about magical creatures and wonderful places until her mama called her inside for distance learning. That’s going to school using Zoom. I think that means she’s on the fast track. Other times, she sang sad, worried songs. I guess a spelling test is still stressful, even when it’s online. She missed her father and told us how he might get sick with the virus. His job was fixing furnaces and air conditioners, and he had to go into the houses of people who were sick or might be sick. There was a lot of sickness where they lived. That’s why she and the littlest human and their mama were staying with us. If their daddy got sick, they would be safe. So we snuggled and comforted the girls as much as we could.
Eventually, the girls went back to their own house, and as things opened up, we got a new place to live, too. We had not got the hang of the Port-a-Potty, and our place was getting pretty dirty. I know Mama thought it was disgusting. I guess the Old Woman did, too, because she made us a new place out in the hosta garden. It had a good roof, an eat-in kitchen, and a small entry so only a cat could get in. Mama could come and go as she pleased. We could play in the garden. The Old Woman even put our family heirloom blanket in the new house. I thought it was wonderful. Mama hated it.
One by one, Mama picked us up and moved us to the big shed. I was left to last and started crying, afraid to be alone. Just at dusk the Old Woman came out to check on us and found me. So she picked me up and put me inside her fuzzy sweater. We walked all over calling for Mama in the rain. At last, Mama showed up, nonchalant and aloof. The Old Woman set me down, but Mama ignored me. She did her nails against the trunk of a tree. She sniffed around. Still she ignored me and the Old Woman. Finally, the Old Woman got more food and put it and us in the house that was not good enough for Mama.
Then she left, muttering, “I’ll never understand cats.”
As soon as the garage door slammed, Mama grabbed me by the scruff of the neck and hustled me off to join the rest of the family. “What took so long?” they asked.
Mama sniffed and said, “That human kidnapped my babies and me and put us in that awful place that didn’t smell right, didn’t feel right. Stupid human! I wasn’t going to let her know where we were going.”
I think Mama overreacted, but I didn’t want to risk getting left behind in the rain again, so I kept quiet.
The new place was not what we kittens were used to, no soft blanket, no pan of milk, so we complained a lot. That’s how the humans found us, by listening for us. They respected Mama’s need for autonomy but still brought us dry food and warm milk. Things got better. And we discovered that, unlike the humans, our playground was not closed. The weedy junk pile of old farm equipment was wonderful for climbing and hide-and-seek games.
Two days later, Mama forgave the humans and moved us again, near the garage door. We play in the ferns, rest behind the air conditioner, and retreat under the wicker loveseat when it rains. We are home schooling, too. We learned that when machines with wheels suddenly make noise and move, you get away fast. I heard the humans call them lawn mowers. We call them “Run for your life!”
Besides staying safe, Mama has been teaching us the latrine business, how to dig a pit and cover it afterwards. So when I saw the Old Woman down on all fours scratching the dirt in the flower beds, I thought to myself, “I know what she’s doing!” Boy was I surprised when she put a plant in that hole.
Lately, the Old Woman has been putting plants in holes and pulling other plants out a lot. I confess, I don’t understand humans as well as I thought. Anyway, it’s time for me to go hide in the bush where she’s pulling and pounce her hand when she reaches in. She makes such funny noises when I do that.
Goodbye for now. Everyone stay safe and practice social distancing, especially with those noisy machines.