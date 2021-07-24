To the Editor:
In a recent article in the Bulletin Journal, it showed Gov. Reynolds’ visit to Independence. Attending were the mayor, city manager, Chamber of Commerce, Buchanan County Economic Development, Board of Supervisors, council persons, and others of our community and county.
The topic was the refurbishing of the Hartig Drug (Leytze building) project. This is all fine and good, but was that the only topic of conversation? Did anyone in this group of leaders happen to draw attention about handicap accessibility at the Independence United States Post Office to the governor? Yes, this is a federal building, but it also resides in the City of Independence.
We are a county seat community with many elderly and handicapped individuals and others who have difficulty climbing the steps to do business at the post office. Oh yes, the motto “Shop Locally,” except for your postal needs. We can do better than this! We have witnessed the tuckpointing of the post office, window refurbishing, safety bars repainted, interior painting, etc., but this is not considered “remodeling” in the eyes of the government.
We are considered “exempt” from handicap accessibility construction under some act passed years ago. Well legislators, isn’t bill making part of your job? It’s simple, change the law! Looks to me like city hall was able to add a handicap ramp to that building with no problem, but to get one at the post office is impossible?
Where are our leaders, state legislators, governor, and all federal legislators to allow our post office and others not only in the state of Iowa but other states not being handicap accessible?
State legislators, it’s your job to let the federal government know what Iowa needs. Are you doing your job? Hello!
Thanks to those who see the need,
Karen Connell
Independence