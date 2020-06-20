To the Editor:
As I read the faith column in Saturday’s paper, I had to agree with the woman who sent the same letter to all the churches in Independence. Our churches are not welcoming or perhaps I should say the congregations are not welcoming. But, as I believe the column implies, it didn’t start in 2020 with the pandemic or current protests. Let me tell you my experiences in two of our churches.
I grew up as a member of St. John parish. I graduated from St. John High School and was married in my parish church.
In 1988 my husband and I lost our 3 month old son. One cannot imagine the pain of losing a child; I don’t wish it on anyone. But losing Eric pulled me back to God and back to my faith. I NEEDED to go to church.
I walked into St. John church, met the usher whom I’d known for years. I worked in the same building as this man. I went to school and graduated with one of his children. What did this man say to me? The words out of his mouth were, “What are YOU doing here?” Yes, I attended mass that day and for several weeks. But it was clear that I wasn’t welcome.
So I decided to attend the Lutheran church. Sunday morning I walked in, met a former neighbor and she said to me, “Hi, Laurie, what are you doing here?” Again, I wasn’t welcome. But at least I was greeted by name. Somehow, this slight wasn’t as harsh as the experience at “my” church.
Now, I don’t want invitations to come to church. I know where I belong. But I do regret the sense of community, the belonging, which those parishioners have. It’s too bad that they are so selfish and afraid that they cannot welcome others.
Laurie McKay
Independence