If the so-called “pro-life” radical religionists (R.E.s) and lawmakers really lived up to their titles, they’d demand there be speed and red light cameras along every road, hidden, and mobile, and at every intersection, and the penalties/fines for every careless driver action would be so extreme/high, they could get rid of all license fees and fuel taxes. They’d get the needed revenue to fix bridges and roads from driver behavior that endangers other lives. Why doesn’t that “sanctity of life” apply when on the accelerator? The only narrow-minded thing the R.E.s know is their attack on birth control and Planned Parenthood. The victims of traffic crashes are just as dead as aborted fetuses.
Machines and robots are replacing human labor everywhere possible, so WHY NOT IN TRAFFIC ENFORCEMENT? That old hype about “due process of law,” and “prefer an officer to issue the ticket,” are scapegoat excuses to get rid of effective crash prevention enforcement.
There are no Big/Money/Big Business and highly paid lobbyists urging lawmakers for better crash prevention laws and enforcement. Rather, it’s the very OPPOSITE. Big Money/Big Business, and some big trucking interests, want rid of speed limits and effective enforcement, because they consider their “time, profits, and schedule” are greater value than the lives that get run over, and our lawmakers cater to the places where their election money comes from.
Crashes and fatalities always go up whenever speeds are increased, and/or enforcement is removed. There’s plenty of proof of this.
Herman Lenz
Sumner