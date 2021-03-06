To the Editor:
I find the worst hypocrites in the Republican Party and in the Religionists. They call themselves “pro-life” for forcing women to carry pregnancies that came from rape or incest, but the same ones are “PRO-DEATH” on speed limits and crash prevention. They ban enforcement cameras, and increase speed limits, or ease speed laws, because they get their election funding from Big Money/Big Business, Big Trucking, and places that don’t want any speed limits or enforcement because they think “time, profits, and schedule” are more valuable than the lives that get sacrificed from more speed. That “SANCTITY OF LIFE” really gets dumped when more speed, Big Money, and votes are more important.
Herman Lenz
Sumner