Dear Editor:
The following is my opinion. Speak up or shut up. We’re (Independence) close to getting red light speed cameras, only one reason to have them, to make money. Hidden unmarked cars with speed cameras, I think should be illegal. Fines of $75 to $225, outrageous. What are they going to use the money for[?] Again it’s my opinion, my guess is build a new police station, which I think we don’t need.
What time is it? It’s time for a new mayor and council. Why? We need an administration that has the [blank] to fire the city manager (and don’t replace him) and downsize the police force. Again, it’s just my opinion, agree or disagree. It’s time for the citizens to have a local government that works for them, not a city manager who promotes his agenda, not the taxpayers. His grossly overpaid salary could be better spent.
Agree or disagree, maybe I’m right or maybe I’m just a crazy old man.
Dave Becker
Independence