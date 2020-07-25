Dear Editor:
It’s me again, complaining about Red Light Speed Cameras. They’ve picked one location, between True Value and Dairy Queen (Hwy 150 south). If you get a ticket that will make a bag of groceries or a Big Mac expensive. Local people can make a detour, if they want to waste the time. My suggestion is concerned citizens should start a fundraiser for warning signs (on private property) to warn drivers of speed cameras. Only one council person (Hanna) voted nay. She’s the only council person to realize the only reason for cameras is Money, Money, Money. Looks like the newly appointment council member is going to be another lacky of the Mayor, City Manager, and Police Chief. The City is too hungry to make money to understand that people (out of town and local) don’t return to towns to shop, hurting busineses (both large and small), when they’re harassed by Police. The mobile speed trap is going to be hard to warn people, but maybe somebody will come up with an idea. Another big mistake the City Council made, giving the City Manager another pay raise. One two council members voted nay. The City (and county) has to cut its budget. If not when you get your property tax bill, your going to have a heart attack. With uncertain economic times, government has to control it’s spending. Nobody knows how long the virus is going to late or it’s long term economic consequences.
Dave Becker
Independence