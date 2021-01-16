To the Editor:
It was Albert Einstein who said, “Doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result is insanity.” That is why I still believe in President Trump. How many gatherings has he had? How many campaigns? How open and free with an unfriendly press? And, did he not promote great respect for the police? Were not the American people always put first?
Those words: (We’re not going to take it anymore and let your voice be heard at the Capitol) in light of all previous expressions, meant that it is time for people who believe in the Constitution to stand up and be heard. Never was anyone told to enter the building.
DC police were not ready for what happened on January 6 because such actions don’t happen with Trump supporters. They didn’t expect a different result after four years of peaceful gatherings. Individuals are owners of their deeds and, for sure, some Trump supporters joined in with whoever mixed themselves in with his supporters and put the finishing touches on the Trump Administration January 6, probably the same ones paid to do such evil in the past.
Millions tried to alert our legislature, with proof, of election dishonesty that our Constitution was assaulted but our institutions failed us. Will the Biden Administration now tie them to the few evil doers? We listen to the disconnected vengeful talk and wish the hearing of it could be kept within our borders.
No new administration has ever had a nation so well-ordered and strongly set up as the Biden one has. Will he, as President, have the wisdom to be grateful or will he discard much of it and let us languish while our enemies encircle us? Common sense and good judgment stabilized the last four years, may we be so fortunate during the next four.
Rosemary Weydert
Winthrop