To the Editor:
Our nation’s health care workers deserve our support and appreciation. These are the people we rely on to care for our loved ones and ourselves at times when we are at our most helpless and in need. They often do this with limited resources and potential hazard to themselves.
And even in normal times, there are never enough of them. Facilities everywhere were already in need of additional staff and resources long before the recent pandemic. These jobs require exceptional skill. Taking care of another human is much more than mechanical steps.
I’d like to specifically praise ABCM West in Independence for their services. My brother recently required their skilled care. Their diligence with his care and patience and compassion with his challenges was greatly appreciated. They and associated medical staff from BCHC truly came through in our recent time of need. Many thanks to all of you.
Kathryn Gillihan
Rowley, Iowa