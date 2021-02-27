To the Editor:
Since the beginning of January when the 117th Congress was sworn in, there have been seven gun control bills introduced by Democrats in the House of Representatives. While we do not know the fate of these bills, we do need to be concerned at how quickly and forcefully the Democrats have moved on these gun issues. One of these bills includes funding for 200 new agents to enforce these new laws. So, while Biden is making it more difficult for border patrol and ICE agents to arrest illegal aliens, he is increasing the number of agents to enforce the gun laws.
Over recent years, citizens have become more concerned with the increasing pressure to pass these gun control bills limiting our right to keep and bear arms. States such as Kansas, Wyoming, Idaho, and Alaska have countered this threat by becoming 2nd Amendment Sanctuary States. Sanctuary bills are currently going through the legislatures in Tennessee, Arkansas, Arizona, Missouri, North Dakota, and Oklahoma.
The Iowa Legislature has passed the Right to Bear Arms Amendment to our Iowa Constitution, and this will be voted on next year. I strongly urge Iowans to vote for this amendment; however, we need to go one step further and fortify our 2nd Amendment rights by passing legislation declaring Iowa a sanctuary state.
Renita Wieland
Independence