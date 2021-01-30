To the Editor:
Sometimes it’s what we call things that gets others’ attention. Such as if you would call something a user fee instead of a tax, it most likely wouldn’t get any attention. But if you said you were going to raise taxes or start a new tax, that would get your attention.
Fore some time now, the city council has been talking about the stormwater problem north of the railroad tracks and west of Highway 150. At a public meeting, there was a discussion of how to pay for the project. The city wants to start a new tax to pay for it. Suggestions of $10 a month were down shot down to $4 a month. There are over 3,000 meters in Independence. That would be over $12,000 a month. That would be every month from now to the end of time. Leon Bachman was at the meeting and offered to pay for the project from Backman Tool & Die all the way to the river.
From what I was told, the city has done an excellent job of ignoring Mr. Bachman. That should tell you they are more interested in the new tax than fixing the problem.
There is a short time left to protest this new tax. Either go to the next council meeting and tell them what you think, or smile when you get the bill for your new tax.
Denny Vaughn
Independence