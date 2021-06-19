To the Editor:
This is in regard to our local food pantry. At our Council of Aging meeting today [June 10] was the subject of the supervisors contemplating relocation of the food pantry to the senior citizen building. In consideration, if the senior center is used, the square footage of the senior center would be less than what they now have.
Have the supervisors even considered the empty Rydell car center west of town? The food pantry would have much more room for food storage, and parking. The delivery trucks would be so much easier to unload there.
Linda Donlea
Secretary
Council on Aging
Independence