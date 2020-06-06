To the Editor:
Many towns have an “Engine brake ordinance” (semi truck de-acceleration noise). Some noise can be tolerated if it’s a “necessary thing” to get the job done. A truck under heavy load is going to make some noise and it cannot be completely eliminated. The manufacturers have quieted them down the best they can. But there are too many pick up trucks around on which their owners, or teen age drivers have taken off a good quiet muffler (the manufacturer had it quieted down real good), and put on some counterfeit thing that “looks” like a muffler, but makes more noise than if it had no muffler. For this, there is “NO” legitimate excuse! They might say “it makes the engine run better”, (they’re smarter than the manufacturer of the vehicle), but their real intent is to make more noise.
In my dictionary a “muffler” deadens the sound of an engine. If it does not “deaden the noise-,” then it is NOT a “muffler”, and its a misnomer to call it a muffler. Some of these make more noise than a semi truck under load. There is a good common sense law in the Iowa code on mufflers, but why isnt it enforced? Are the cops deaf? They (or anyone) could or should get the vehicle and sound on video and then blast the Judges ears with that crap and see if S/He thinks its “loud”.
What law enforcement needs is some program with federal funding to get them to enforce that muffler/noise law, or withhold it if they dont enforce it, (like there is with that asinine seat belt law).
Things always get just as bad as society will tolerate. Everything goes out of control wherever law and enforcement are laxed or removed.
Herman Lenz Sumner, Iowa