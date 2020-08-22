To the Editor:
In District 95, we are not unlike others across Iowa. We have family. We have friends. We work. We learn. We recreate. However, we have the unique opportunity to send a man of high caliber and strong moral virtue to represent us in the Iowa House of Representatives. Christian Andrews is that man.
Christian cares about the environment. In Iowa, our water quality has been taken for granted. It is assumed, by some, that everything is just fine. Christian’s duties include monitoring the water quality of Mt. Vernon. He takes that responsibility quite seriously. He recognizes that the agriculture industry is a key element in maintaining water quality, and will work to support the economic interests of farmers while encouraging responsible stewardship of the land.
As a father, Christian is deeply invested in his children’s education. He understands the importance of a well-rounded education and will work to fund our schools to ensure each child has that opportunity.
As an EMT, Christian witnesses what can happen when someone becomes ill. He understands that those requiring a ride to the hospital in an ambulance are already under duress. To worry about how all of that will be paid for is simply adding stress.
As I see it, Christian’s campaign is about people and our place on this planet. I hope you join me in voting for him on November 3rd. If you haven’t already asked for an absentee ballot, please do so now. Stay safe. Vote from home.
Mickey Rottinghaus
Center Point