To the Editor:
What if America has taken freedom for granted for so long that losing it is beyond our belief? Then a relatively small group begins to dream the dream foreign dictators dreamed at one time. How would citizens of this great nation recognize such a happening, should it happen?
Americans take it as a prerequisite that those who seek political office love this country, but many elected politicians rule contrary to the stability of this nation, and that’s why I distrust many of them.
We should question actions done and directives sent out, like shutting down pipe lines (just when we were independent of foreign oil); giving America’s money to Iran (who’d blow us up, given the chance) and who endangers our friends like Israel; spreading programs in schools that feed division; allowing transgender men to compete with women in sports; hounding competitors, always after a pound of innocent flesh; giving the country’s money away to the four winds instead of paying off our own debt; while open borders invite the good, the bad, and the ugly.
It is said that imitation is the highest form of flattery. President Biden said on May 4 he’d like to see free early childcare and even three- and four-year-olds in regular school. In China, that was ordered a long time ago. It produced countrymen marching (figuratively) with one brain.
We treasure the gift of freedom anchored in our constitution, but has the on/off mask and even the vaccine become a breach against that freedom? Logic tells us we’re living in an age of nonsense, when conformity is called patriotism. Wholesale deceptions may be the real pandemic.
Personally, I think America is slipping in the wrong direction based on “By their works you shall know them.”
Rosemary Weydert
Winthrop