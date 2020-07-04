To the Editor:
Reasons to NOT wear a mask or practice social distancing:
- Even though 128,000 U.S. citizens have died from Covid-19, I’m sure it’s a hoax.
- I can’t breathe with a mask on, even though health care workers and other essential employees have to wear them for 8 to 12 hours, or more, at a time while they are working hard.
- I can’t get one, even though they are readily available and even free at places like outside the food pantry.
- I’m young and healthy so even if I get it, I will recover, even though the primary reason to wear a mask is to protect my family, friends and neighbors from droplets that carry viruses. 20 to 30 percent of people that get the virus are asymptomatic carriers that never get sick!
- I don’t have to use protective measures, I need to be free, except I DO wear my seatbelt, adhere to speed limits, wear motorcycle or bicycle helmets, wear life vests, get my kids and pets vaccinated, and I even wear shirts and shoes in restaurants and stores.
- I DON’T CARE about the lives of my family, friends and neighbors, even though I say I love them and would do anything for them.
Covid-19 cases are still rising even here in Buchanan County. Please show you care. Please help save lives by wearing a mask, practicing social distancing and frequent handwashing for at least 20 seconds. We will NOT all get through this together. Way too many have died already. The life you save may be your parent, spouse or child!
THANK YOU!
Vicki Pilcher
Independence