To the Editor:
“We in America do not have government by the majority – we have government by the majority who participate....All tyranny needs to gain a foothold is for people of good conscience to remain silent.” – Thomas Jefferson
We are those people. We either protect the American way of life or remain silent when it is in danger. Has it not become evident that the person who took the oath of office to protect this country has gone against his own counsel to gain a title? Should a whole nation lose its blessings of freedom, uniqueness, and sovereignty because of one man?
While the group around this inept person pulls the strings behind the curtains and meddles in mundane things, our enemies are marching toward world conquest.
Being a government by the people, would it not be expedient, the last election having been sadly dishonest, to ask the nation to consider another election? Especially when we see our country losing its ability to win the war China is building up to. We need a leader of any party, or of no party, who is wise enough to read the unfriendly signs thrown in our face every day and to actually take a stand in defense of freedom. History warns us that it takes very little time to take control of another country from a weak leader.
Freedom fighters everywhere would be victorious if other like-minded people came to their aid, but they keep being taken over because no one comes. Their ammunition had been confiscated to stop all crime but the crime of enslavement. We Americans too may someday stand alone, helpless, if this administration continues to shut our resources down.
Rosemary Weydert
Winthrop