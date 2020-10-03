To the Editor :
Northeast Iowa farmers have been hit hard in recent years. While some of the tough times can be blamed on the weather, too many of our problems are a result of a lack of leadership in Des Moines and Washington, D.C.
The trade war with China caused Iowa farmers – especially soybean, pork, and beef producers – a lot of pain.
Unfortunately, our current state senator, Craig Johnson, sat on the sidelines instead of standing up for farmers. For example, he refused to join a bipartisan effort in the Iowa Senate that called on President Trump to protect Iowa farmers, businesses, and communities as he was making trade policy changes .
A letter signed by 19 other senators urged the president “to reconsider the economic costs and benefits of your plan to impose new tariffs on imported steel and aluminum. It’s clear to most observers that the inevitable retaliation to proposed tariffs will have a negative impact on Iowa’s agricultural economy by causing other countries to levy burdensome tariffs against Iowa farm products.”
When offered the opportunity to join this bipartisan effort, Senator Johnson chose his political party over the best interests of northeast Iowa farmers.
We deserve better. That’s why I’m voting for Pam Egli for Iowa Senate. She will stand up for rural Iowa every day!
Duane Foelske
Bremer County Farmer and Retired Agriculture Loan Officer
Waverly