To the Editor:
- We are not just voting for him.
- We are voting for the Second Amendment.
- We are voting for the next Supreme Court justice.
- We are voting for the Electoral College and the republic we live in.
- We are voting for the police to be respected and law and order.
- We are voting for our jobs to remain in America.
- We are voting for the military and the veterans who fought for this country – for the American people to have their freedom.
- We are voting for the unborn babies that have a right to live.
- We are voting to fight against human/child trafficking.
- We are voting for Christianity (freedom of Religion).
- We are voting for the American flag and the history it represents.
- We are voting for the right to speak our opinion and not be censored.
- We are not just voting for one person, we are voting for the future of our country, for our children and our children’s children to have their freedom.
What are you voting for?
Kitty Rehberg, Rowley
Kathy Ratliff, Independence
Ruth Hamilton, Independence
Mary Jane Svoboda, Aurora
Elizabeth Bare, Winthrop